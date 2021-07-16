$835.92 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post sales of $835.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $823.43 million to $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of MSM opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

