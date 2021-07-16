74,382 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAAU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,853,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

