7,147 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $249,420.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

