$7.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $32.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $34.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

