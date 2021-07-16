$7.20 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $7.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.63 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,973. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.