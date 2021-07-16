69,900 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IMAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IMAX by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

