625,038 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,707,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,673,887,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,875,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 174,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,497. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

