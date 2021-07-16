6,000 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SunPower by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SunPower by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SPWR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

