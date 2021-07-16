59,122 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 15,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,202. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

