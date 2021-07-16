$577.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to post $577.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.76 million and the highest is $673.27 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $249.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

XEC stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

