573,507 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Acquired by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

