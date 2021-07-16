$540.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $540.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.59 million and the lowest is $532.00 million. Kirby reported sales of $541.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 38.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 37.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44. Kirby has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

