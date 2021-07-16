47,700 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,955,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,500,349. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.73. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

