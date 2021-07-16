$456.02 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $456.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.40 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

