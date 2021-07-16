439,209 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Acquired by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 439,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,000. Qualtrics International accounts for about 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XM traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $36.79. 26,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of -57.22.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

