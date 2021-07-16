$408.55 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce $408.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.10 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $233.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

ASIX stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AdvanSix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

