400 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.87. 26,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,526. The firm has a market cap of $181.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $414.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

