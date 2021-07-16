388 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $107,496,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 20,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.84.

NFLX opened at $542.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

