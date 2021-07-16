$376.35 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $376.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the highest is $398.40 million. Coherent posted sales of $298.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

COHR stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

