3,522 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT traded up $10.93 on Friday, reaching $147.50. 1,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,820. The stock has a market cap of $974.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.48 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.