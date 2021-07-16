32,200 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

