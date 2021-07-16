300,000 Shares in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after acquiring an additional 806,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,182 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415,271 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

