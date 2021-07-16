$285.09 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $285.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,152. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 407,144 shares of company stock worth $16,520,682 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

