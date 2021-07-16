$269.91 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $269.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.90 million and the lowest is $264.26 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after buying an additional 63,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

