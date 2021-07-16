2,635 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $2,565,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CarMax by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of KMX opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,239,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

