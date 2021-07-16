23,900 Shares in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Atlanticus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Atlanticus by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,898. The company has a market capitalization of $706.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $117,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,931,833.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

