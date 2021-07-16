236,070 Shares in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 2.89% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,246,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,960,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,960,000.

NEBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEBC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,156. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

