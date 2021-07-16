23,306 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 1,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,256. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.