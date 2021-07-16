22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

22nd Century Group stock remained flat at $$3.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 27,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,333 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,567.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,026 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

