21,820 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.53 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

