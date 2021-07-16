200,000 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPCBU. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

