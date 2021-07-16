$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,960. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

