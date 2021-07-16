$2.22 EPS Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Braskem by 588.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,294. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

