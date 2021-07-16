$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $170.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

