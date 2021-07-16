$2.14 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.18. DaVita reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DVA stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,871. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.