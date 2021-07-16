1Life Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,178 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,345% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.
Several analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Truist cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ONEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 17,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,321. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
