1Life Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,178 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,345% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Truist cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ONEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 17,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,321. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

