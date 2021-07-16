18,775 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 51,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

