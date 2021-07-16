161,529 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.02% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,836,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

