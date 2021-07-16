155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.34 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.