14,919 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

