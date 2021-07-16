148,098 Shares in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Acquired by Ursa Fund Management LLC

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. 4D pharma comprises about 1.9% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
LBPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
4D pharma Profile
4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.
