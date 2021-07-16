148,098 Shares in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Acquired by Ursa Fund Management LLC

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. 4D pharma comprises about 1.9% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

LBPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of 4D pharma stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074. 4D pharma plc has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

