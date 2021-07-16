13,697 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $69.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

