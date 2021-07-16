$136.93 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report $136.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.85 million and the highest is $139.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $604.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP remained flat at $$29.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,949. The firm has a market cap of $690.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

