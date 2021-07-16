1,342 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,353 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 944.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

EXPE opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

