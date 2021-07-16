1,251,450 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,251,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $41,414,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.