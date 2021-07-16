12,402 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.78 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $36,018,000.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

