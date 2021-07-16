$12.54 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $12.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 billion and the lowest is $12.30 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $49.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.79 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,655,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 262,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,579. NIKE has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

