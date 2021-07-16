11,763 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG opened at $51.31 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.