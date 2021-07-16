1,115 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,350,000 after acquiring an additional 535,049 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,772,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,962,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 346,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

