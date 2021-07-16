100,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000.

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.85 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

